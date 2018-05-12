Wautoma Kiwanis gives away 35th iPad

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club gave their 35th iPad to Lilla Nendza, 9, who attends the Waupaca Learning Center. Lilla was very excited to receive her very own iPad to help her with her learning. Pictured with Lilla are her Mom Jennifer Nendza and Barb Struzynski, Wautoma Kiwanis Secretary and iPad chairperson. The Wautoma Kiwanis is thrilled to be able to help children on the Autism Spectrum receive their own iPad that will help them in school and their life. If you are interested in joining an active club that helps the community and children with projects like iPads for Autism, please join the Wautoma Kiwanis at any meeting. To see a list of where the Club meets and who their guest speaker will be, go to their website at www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis or follow us on Facebook. New members or guests are always welcome.