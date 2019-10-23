Wautoma Kiwanis donates iPads to two kids

On Oct. 14, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club gave out the 42nd and 43rd iPads to children with Autism. Pictured is five-year-old Xavier Barbeau with his Dad, Jim Barbeau from Waupaca. Not available for a picture was four-year-old Madeline Sivesind, also from Waupaca. Both Xavier and Madeline go to early childhood at Waupaca Learning Center and although they are out of Waushara County, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club wanted to help both of these children receive an iPad of their own. This is another way that demonstrates how the Wautoma Kiwanis Club lives by the Kiwanis motto: Kids Need Kiwanis. With no Kiwanis Club in Waupaca, they reached out to Wautoma Kiwanis Club in hopes they would be able to help these children receive an iPad of their own. The Wautoma Kiwanis Board put the request to a vote, and it was a yes. The Kiwanis Club is so happy to help both Xavier and Madeline with an iPad of their own to help them learn as they grow. If you are interested in joining a club that does so much good for the children, check out their website www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis for an application.