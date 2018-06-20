Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomes guest speakers

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Tom Wil-liamson and John Jenks from the Masonic Lodge to speak at their weekly June 14 morning meeting at Culver’s. John spoke about the 16th annual car show that would be taking place on Father’s Day at Bird Creek Park. On average, they have about 130 cars that attend within 15 different categories, and each category is awarded a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Tom spoke about the Masonic Lodge and the Free Mason’s Fraternity Club. They have 86 members and meet on the 2nd and 4th Mondays at their lodge on Scott St. The Masons Club has been in Wautoma for 154 years and it is the oldest fraternity, according to Tom. After a person becomes an approved Mason and then a Grand Mason, they can become a Shriner. The Mason Club of Wautoma helps in many ways in the Wautoma Area such as, by giving out 4 scholarships each year, helping CAP Services, assisting the Waushara Food Pantry, and helping Veterans groups. Anyone interested in learning more about the Masonic Lodge or would like to join the Free Masons please contact Tom Williamson at 920-765-2495. Interested in joining or learning more about Wautoma Kiwanis Club please go to their website at www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis or stop in at a meeting.