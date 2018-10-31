Wautoma Kiwanis Club visits FVTC

The Wautoma Kiwanis Oct. 25 morning meeting was a field trip. The Club went to Fox Valley Technical College, Wautoma, for a private tour with guest speaker Chris Brown, the Manager of FVTC Wautoma Regional Center and a Wautoma Kiwanis member. Chris talked about all the different programs offered to Wautoma High School students and the public. Also, Chris said they offer free career counseling and that the Wautoma Job Center is located in their building at 556 S. Cambridge Street. Chris was excited to tell the Club about new classes being offered. Some of these classes include: Nov. 8—Carrying a Concealed Weapon Basic class; Dec. 4—AHA BLS Provider CPR Class or the AHA BLS Provider Updated class; Dec. 11—general First Aid Seminar or the CPR-Heart Saver AED & First Aid Seminar. In 2019, there will be a Small Engine Repair Basic course on Saturdays starting Feb. 23, and for those looking to receive training to become a Nursing Assistant, you can sign up for classes starting in January 2019. To find out more about these or any other classes offered at FVTC or to register, please call 920-787-3319 or 1-888-324-3218. You can also register online at www.fvtc.edu/WautomaClasses. Check out the Wautoma Kiwanis website at www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis.