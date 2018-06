The Wautoma Kiwanis Club installed 3 new members at our dinner meeting at Silvercryst on June 7. The new members include Lafe Hendrickson, Denise Dudek representing Corporate Member Habitat for Humanity, and Susan Steffanides. Jennifer Culver was Kiwanis sponsor for Susan and Wautoma Kiwanis President Peter Braatz installed the 3 new members. The club is thrilled to welcome these new members.