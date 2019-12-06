Wautoma Christian Women’s Club to meet at Silvercryst on June 17

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is extending an invitation to area residents to look forward to summer with a delicious luncheon, talented guest and inspirational speaker. An invitation is extended regardless of religious affiliation. Join us on Monday, June 17, at noon at the Silvercryst Restaurant and Supper Club, Wautoma, for lunch and then sit back and enjoy the afternoon.

Second hand treasures can bring life into an ordinary setting and create a space that speaks of nostalgia, memories and good times. Lois Nyhuis of Sheboygan loves a great find. Flea markets, garage sales, estate sales---they are all on Lois’ calendar from spring through fall. Serious scavengers don’t leave home without an empty trunk, tape measure and tool kit. Then off for a day of treasure hunting. Lois is happy to share her “tried and true” method for finding and decorating with second-hand treasures.

Lois Nyhuis will be wearing two hats for Christian Women’s guests. She will also be sharing her tips on keeping you free of excess baggage. Life can be complicated and hard to focus on what is important. Lois will give her perspective of how to eliminate that excess baggage in your life. She is very much a lover of life, a periodic free-lance artist and an amateur artist who loves travel and restaurant hop.

The Christian Women’s Club sponsors a “Prayer Coffee” which is held on the Monday previous to the outreach meeting. Anyone interested in sharing your home by hostessing a “Prayer Coffee” please speak to Karen Douma. It is a morning of prayer and friendship beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 11.

Everyone is invited to the luncheon and program. There is a charge and reservations are necessary. If you would like to make a reservation or cancel please call 920-787-9093 or 920-787-3645.

Please remember that the kitchen prepares for reservations. If you cannot attend, please cancel or pass on your reservation to a friend. If you would like to attend and do not have transportation, call one of the above numbers.