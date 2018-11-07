Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club meeting at Silvercryst July 16

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is inviting area residents to attend their meeting at Silvercryst Supper Club on Monday, July 16 at noon for an entertaining afternoon. Silvercryst will prepare a lunch, you will meet new friends, and enjoy a distinctive guest who will also share an inspirational message. Everyone is invited, there are no membership fees or dues. Any religious affiliation would be welcomed, will be among friends and feel welcome. Sun Prairie is the home of special invited speaker, Lynn Ross. “Finding the Fragrance of Joy…when your life is quite the contrary.” Lynn Ross will share how her life, as an abused and pregnant teen, could still be turned around to find happiness and joy.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.