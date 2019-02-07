Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club to meet at Silvercryst on Monday, July 15

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is extending an invitation to area residents to enjoy summer days with a luncheon, talented guest and inspirational speaker. An invitation is extended regardless of religious affiliation. Join us on Monday, July 15, at noon at the Silvercryst Restaurant and Supper Club for lunch and sit back and enjoy the afternoon.

Aprons have regained popularity in this era of “stay at home” meals and a nostalgia for “the old days.” Christian Women’s Club featured guest is Karen Piechowski of Redgranite. She has been a long-time collector of aprons, from back to her mother’s time, to current handmade and store-bought aprons. Among her collection is an apron that is 100 years old and is treasured by Karen. Aprons come in bib, pinafore or half waist style and can be made out of feedsacks, cotton, lace, muslin, lace or crocheted. Karen will show many of her aprons and she is inviting guests to share with others an apron that has special meaning to them.

Winneconne is home to Kay Grudem who will speak on “From Castles to Mansions and Valleys in Between”. Kay is a world traveler who comes from a humble childhood. She will share her life during which she endured an alcoholic marriage and how she found strength and hope after the death of her daughter. Kay is an upbeat speaker and is able to give hope to the hurting.

The Christian Women’s Club sponsors a “Prayer Coffee” which is held on July 8 at Heartland House, Wautoma, the Monday previous to the outreach meeting. Anyone interested in sharing your home by hostessing a “Prayer Coffee” please speak to Karen Douma. It is a morning of prayer and friendship beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 11.

Everyone is invited to the luncheon and program. There is a charge and reservations are necessary. If you would like to make a reservation or cancel please call 920-787-9093 or 920-787-3645. Reservations are due Tuesday, June 11. Please remember that the kitchen prepares for reservations. If you cannot attend, please cancel or pass on your reservation to a friend. If you would like to attend and do not have transportation, call one of the above numbers.