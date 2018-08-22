Wautoma American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317 installs new officers

Sarah Stiff, District 8 American Legion Auxiliary President, installed the officers of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317 for a two-year term, 2018-20, at an August meeting. Those pictured are: (back row): Secretary-Treasurer Katherine Miller, 1st Vice President Diane Biesek, Chaplain Julie Vargas, and District 8 President Sarah Stiff; (front row): President Delores Bruch, Sergeant-at-Arms Rosemary Szczublewski, and Historian Joyce Klinger. Not pictured: Second Vice-President Karen West and Sergeant-at-Arms Katherine Simanovsky. If you are interested in joining us to help serve veterans and their families, please contact Delores Bruch President at 715-228-4951.

