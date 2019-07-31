Waushara Veterans of Foreign Wars receive department & national awards

Waushara Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 6007 of Plainfield has had another successful year and has been rewarded for all the work they do for veterans and their families and active duty military personnel. Several certificates of appreciation and participation were received at the recent department convention in Appleton. Some monetary awards were also presented from the District, Department, and National.

It is now time to move on to the 47th year. Seventh District Auxiliary President Mary Kimmel installed the officers for the 2019-20 year. Bernadette Sherman continues to lead the group with the help of Senior Vice President Noreen Zouski, Junior Vice President Joseph Myren, Chaplin Betty Sparks, and Secretary/Treasurer Su-san Zouski. Three Trustees are charged with auditing the books and keeping the auxiliary on track. They are Jeanette Bertotto, Betty Sparks, and Lorraine Cychosz.

As the Auxiliary begins another year, all chairmen are in place and ready to make sure they complete the tasks set by the National leadership and those who lead at department level. Those leaders were installed at the National Convention in Orlando, FL, on July 20-24.

The members of Auxiliary 6007 would like to invite anyone who is interested and eligible to attend a meeting and see what they do. Members are eligible if you are the husband, wife, son, daughter, widower, widow, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, grandson, granddaughter, brother, or sister of a person made eligible for the VFW by serving in overseas combat. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Each month they meet at a member’s home so please call to find out where we will be.

For more information, please contact Bernie at 715-335-6701 or Sue at 715-335-6900.