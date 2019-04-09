Waushara Social Cycling visits Mt. Morris Coffee Mill

The Waushara Social Cycling and Fitness group took a break on their Sunday morning coffee ride to refuel at Lyle & Beth’s Mt. Morris Coffee Mill on Sept. 1. Ready to get back on their road bikes to finish their 35 mile morning ride are Kristen Peterson-Jones, Paul Phillipi, Jake Wagner, Rick Diermeier, Jeff Martz, Mike Lee, Bill Dehli, A.J. McCaskey, Mark LaMore, Jason Welty, Dave Johnson, Megan Zelienka, Sara Saiyed, Saj Saiyed, Julie Diermeier, and Cathy Favelle. Rides start from the Wautoma Rental Center. There’s a ride on Waushara’s quiet secondary roads waiting for you, so pump up your tires and pedal with a fun group. You can find the Waushara Social Cycling and Fitness group on Facebook.