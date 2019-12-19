Waushara County Historical Society gets in the holiday spirit
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 08:16 Waushara1
As the holidays quickly approach, the Waushara County Historical Society decided to get in the holiday spirit. Members attended the Dec. 10 gathering, held at the CAPsell Building, Wautoma, were (front): Marv Wagner Sr., Jan Bradley, Barbara Bednarek, Gina Wenzel, Charlie Simonson, and Doris Simonson; (middle): Denise Dudek, Carol Wagner, Karren Pettit, DeeDee Jakubowski, and Joyce Klinger; (back): Preston DeBolt, Bruce Runnels, Marv Wagner Jr., Lori McCloud, Sharon Klinger, Kevin Klinger, Tracy Schneider, and David Picard.