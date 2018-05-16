Home

Waushara County 4-H competes at State Horse Bowl

    The Waushara County 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, Hippology and Speaking and Demo teams had a very successful weekend competing at State Horse Bowl May 4 and 5 in Wausau.They did an excellent job representing our county and all their hard work paid off. They brought home 23 ribbons and awards, including 3 Grand Champion and 3 Reserve Champion.     Speaking and Demo Results: 88 contestants competed on May 4.     Interpretive Reading Juniors: Micah Brooks, Grand Champion “A Farrier’s Observations”; Sackett Brooks, 3rd place, Top Ten “Horse Poems”     Interpretive Reading Sen-iors: Kaitlyn Brooks, Grand Champion, with a selection from “A Horse and His Boy” by C.S. Lewis     Junior Team Demo: Mia Rigden and May Koehler, Reserve Grand Champions “Western vs. English, You Decide”     Individual Demo Juniors: Paige Doede “Emergency Kit Essentials” 6th Place, Top Ten Sackett Brooks “The Gypsy Vanner” Power Point, 8th Place, Top Ten     Rachel Ballinger “How to Saddle a Horse”     Hippology: Twelve mem-bers competed in this category, the Beginners have 5 stations, the Juniors 7 stations, and the Seniors 10 stations and a written exam.     Rachel Ballinger - Beginners - Grand Champion.     Teams for the Horse Quiz Bowl Rounds, at least 22 counties and 51 teams total = over 200 4-Hers.     Beginners, 6th Place Top Ten, Rachel Ballinger, Sackett Brooks, May Koehler, Savannah Heise, Bruce Boron,                Rachel Ballinger, Reserve Grand Champion in Individual High Point (most questions answered correctly)     Juniors: Waushara A: 10th Place Top Ten, Paige Doede, Mia Rigden, Micah Brooks     Waushara B: Cailey Gunderson, Elise Whitney, Mariah Boron     Waushara A was honored with the Sportmanship Award. Seniors: 6th Place Top Ten, Michelle Spillner, Kaitlyn Brooks, Alissa Spillner     Senior Team earned Sportsmanship for the 2nd year in a row.

