Wally Zuehlke speaks at Kiwanis meeting

At the Dec. 20 morning breakfast meeting held at Culver’s, Wautoma, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Waushara County’s New Sheriff elect Wally Zuehlke as their speaker. Wally spoke about being the K-9 handler for the past 13 years out of his 23 years being with the Waushara County Sheriff Department. Wally’s K-9 partner is Argo, six years old, and will continue to be partnered until Argo is ready to retire, which could be many years yet. The number of meetings that Wally needs to be a part of was something that surprised him after winning the election, and on Monday, Jan. 7 Wally will be sworn into office. However, he also has to continue to do training exercises with Argo to keep him sharp. Currently, the Sheriff department is interviewing for another K-9 handler, and Wally said that Jail Break got a large donation to help cover the cost of another K-9 dog. Wally also explained that each dog is given a bullet and stab proof vest with the cost of each vest $1,000. This is a very important piece of equipment for each K-9 officer. The Jail Break Marathon will take place in Sept. 2019 to raise money for the K-9 program. You can follow Wautoma Kiwanis on Facebook to find out who is speaking at next week’s meeting. Guests are always welcome to attend any Wautoma Kiwanis meeting.