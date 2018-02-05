Wally Zuehlke addresses Waushara Area Democrats

Waushara County Sheriff candidate Wally Zuehlke attended the April 26 meeting of the Waushara Area Democratic Party at LaVore’s On The Hill in Coloma. Zuehlke introduced himself to the group as not being a political person, but having served as a law enforcement officer for 23 years. He stated that his decision to run for sheriff sprang from his commitment to keeping canine officers on the force. Pictured are Joanne Nelson, Waushara Area Democrats member, Wally Zuehlke, and Tom Stepanek, Chair of the Waushara Area Democrats.