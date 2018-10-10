WACWC to hold lunch meeting at Silvercryst Supper Club Oct. 15

Would you like to enjoy a delicious lunch, meet new friends, enjoy a distinctive feature, and hear an inspirational speaker? Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is the event you will not want to miss. You are invited to attend their meeting at Silvercryst Supper Club, Wautoma, on Monday, Oct. 15 at noon for an entertaining afternoon.

Everyone is invited, there are no membership fees or dues, and any religious affiliation would be among friends and should feel welcome.

Guests will have the pleasure of meeting Betsy Hansen of Fall Creek. Betsy is a registered nurse, a Packer fan, and loves to garden, hike, and decorate her home. She will share her experience with a special kind of comfort. Life brings us many trials and losses but there is a solution designed just for you. Betsy will give you her view of a comfort that is available to everyone.

Thrift shopping is becoming the new popular shopping experience. Ever-green Thrift Shop has been located on Main Street in Wautoma for a couple of years. Evergreen is a non-profit store providing assorted sizes of clothing, home furniture, and décor, and many items appealing to the thrift shopper. Liz Fritz is the Executive Director and she will be available to answer questions regarding the mission of Evergreen Thrift Store. Liz is happy to point out the Seamstress that is available at the store: Elizabeth Metz. Elizabeth is a talented seamstress and will be available to talk about her part at the store.

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club invites all area residents to a monthly Prayer Connection and coffee held on the Monday before the Outreach Meeting. Heartland House is the location and it begins at 9:30 a.m., lasting until 11 a.m. It is a time of prayer, bible readings, and meditation.

The Club will begin collecting hats, mittens, and scarves at the November meeting to be distributed to area schools. All age levels are needed.

Everyone is invited to the luncheon and program. There is a charge and reservations are necessary. If you would like to make a reservation or cancel, please call 920-787-9093 or 920-787-3645. Reservations are due the week before the meeting. Please remember that the kitchen prepares for reservations. If you cannot attend, please cancel or pass on your reservation to a friend. If you would like to attend and do not have transportation, call one of the above numbers.