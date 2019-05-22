Vietnam Veterans speak at Wautoma Kiwanis meeting

On May 16, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed AJ McCaskey and Dennis Williams as their guest speakers at their breakfast meeting held at Culver’s, Wautoma. AJ and Dennis both went on the Old Glory Honor Flight to Vietnam Feb. 24 thru March 9, 2019 with the Northeast district honor flight. 500 Vietnam veterans names were in the lottery, and 52 lucky Vietnam veterans names were pulled. AJ and Dennis were two of the names drawn to go on this trip, and another three were from Berlin. AJ told the Kiwanis Club he was in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 and Dennis was in Vietnam 1967 to 1968. AJ said that the tour of Vietnam for the Veterans was planned with a stop at the location that each veteran was stationed and each man was given a honor flight special medallion for them to leave in Vietnam at a place that was meaningful to them. Another fact AJ talked about was the Hanoi Hilton. This was where many Vietnam Veterans were held prisoners, and it was built by the French many years before and was used to hold Vietnamese prisoners by the French. The prison got its nickname as the Hanoi Hilton from American GI’s. AJ and Dennis felt the trip was a positive experience for the 52 men who went. The whole trip was free to the men, because of the generous donations honor flight collected except for any souvenirs they wanted to purchase. The men also stated that DaNang is much cleaner than Saigon, and Vietnam looked a lot different than the last time they were there. Many of the tour guides they had were children during the Vietnam war and very knowledgeable about the war. Wautoma Kiwanis appreciate AJ and Dennis for their service, along all the men and women who have and are serving in our military.