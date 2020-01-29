Trout Unlimited to host annual TroutFest on Feb. 22

The Central Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Chapter will host its annual TroutFest on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fin ‘n’ Feather, located at 22 W. Main St., Winneconne. Admission is free to the event.

TroutFest includes raffles, information booths and vendors related to fishing and conservation, a used gear sale, youth fly tying demos and 18 notable adult fly tyers demonstrating their techniques.

“TroutFest is always a fun and informative event that we look forward to during a time of year when everyone is starting to get excited to get out on the water again,” says Wayne Parmley, CWTU Vice President and a TroutFest coordinator.

The event also includes these presenters:

Pam Van Erem - Women in Fly Fishing: Pam was introduced to fly fishing more than 20 years ago and has been involved with learning and teaching ever since. She is an instructor with Tight Lines Fly Fishing Company’s fly tying classes and Fly Fishing 101 class, Shenanigans Fly Fishing and the Wisconsin Women’s Fly-Fishing Clinics.

Seth Waters - Fly Fishing Michigan’s Upper Penin-sula: Seth is owner of Dark Waters Fly Shop & Guide Service in Iron River, Mich. In the last 12 years, Seth has earned his “Yooper” status by scouring the wilderness of Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula.

Kyle Zempel - New Zealand: DIY on the Fly: Guide and owner of Black Earth Angling Co., Kyle will present a photographic presentation of his recent monthlong journey across New Zealand’s stunning landscapes. He’ll share the lessons he learned, along with a few stories along the way.

Tim Landwehr - Modern Smallmouth: The owner of Tight Lines Fly Fishing Co., De Pere, Tim Landwehr will dissect his book, “Smallmouth Modern Fly Fishing Methods, Tactics and Techniques” and will deliver new tips and tricks that will make you a more effective smallmouth bass angler.

Additional details will be available in the weeks leading up to the event. For more information, visit CWTU’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CentralWisconsinTU.