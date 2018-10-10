Tracy Phillippi speaks at Kiwanis meeting

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club’s speaker at their dinner meeting at Silvercryst on Oct. 4 was Tracy Phillippi, the daughter of Wautoma Kiwanis member Paul Phillippi. Tracy spoke about being a Beer Tasting Expert. Tracy is a 2003 graduate of Wautoma High School, then graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2008 and became interested in beer while living in Toronto and Halifax. In 2009, Tracy took classes and became a BJcB Certified Beer Judge and in 2015 became a certified Cicerone. Tracy has worked at four different Craft Breweries in Canada and the US, with the last Wisconsin Brewery in Verona. Tracy has also done numerous Beer Tasting and Judgings. The four ways a judge evaluates a beer is by appearance, aroma, taste, and mouthfeel. Also, the four main ingredients of a beer are water, grain, yeast, and hops, but beer makers can and do add other ingredients to make their beer unusual. Tracy spoke about 10 different beers that are brewed in Wisconsin and how each brewery makes their beer a bit different from the others. Tracy shared a few fun facts, such as how beer was invented back in 3000BC by the Sumerians, and from 500 to 1500AD brewing was only done by the women. In 1880, there were over 2,000 breweries in the US, but by the end of Prohibition only 703 were left, and by 1978 less than 100 remained. Since then it has had a resurgence and today there are over 2,500 breweries in the US. There was a lot of great information about beer and how it is made that a person never thinks about when they open their ice cold beer. Tracy lives in DeForest with her husband James and has two young sons.