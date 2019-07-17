St. Joseph Catholic Church has successful VBS

“Shipwrecked…Rescued by Jesus” was the theme at St. Joseph Catholic Church Vacation Bible School June 18-21. During Bible Discovery Time, the children learned about the Lost Sheep, Martha and Mary, and Jesus Calming the Storm. They learned that no matter what is going on in their lives, Jesus will always be there for them. Each day, the students enjoyed Bible Discovery Time, Imagination Station Crafts, Shiprec Games, and Tropical Treats. For the VBS community service project, the students visited residents at the Heartland House. The students enjoyed swimming and pizza at Evergreen Campsites & Resort, Wild Rose, on June 20, followed by a movie and sleepover. On June 21, VBS ended with Mass and breakfast for the families. Pictured are (back): Sister Mary Ellen Doherty, Abbie McCardell, Jalyn Piechowski, Harrison Gruszka, Jack Martz, Delylah Davis, Jilleen King, Sophia Mager, Elizabeth Wilson, Jayden King, Larissa Piechowski, Nikki Smykal, Mia Zdoik, Blaire King, Kelcey Michalski, Paula Caswell, Riley Burton, Kathy Larson, Troy Bielmeier, Helen Cox, Addie Smykal, Beth Burdick, and Dawn Kelley; (front): Emily Zuniga, Aaron Zuniga, Maria Cervantes, Maegan Smykal, Bailey Enriquez, Averey King, Gwyneth Gruszka, Brooklyn Kasubaski, Anneliese Mager, Kevin Enriquez, Aria Biesek, Leana Biesek, Reagan Zertler, Billy Mager, Emma Koziczkowski, Harper Buschke, Quinn Gruszka, Lydia Neuman, Megan Koziczkowski, Carlee Koziczkowski, Sofia Wilson, Alexandra Woyak, Khloe Zdoik, and Bronwyn Reilly.