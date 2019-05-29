Something Old/Something New named HCE Club of the Year

The Something Old/Something New Club was recently named as the Waushara County HCE Club of the Year. They meet monthly at the Wautoma Public Library, where they enjoy learning doing things for the community. Members pictured are (back): Pat Johnson, Ellen Kiiskila, Marilyn Dehling, Karin Hetcher, Sally Roberts, Nadine Warsek, Judy Christian, Diana Minster, Deb Hickey, and Elaine Nelson; (front): Marilyn Holmes, Fay Bray, Judy Thomas, Carol Stanek, Linda Bergen, Judy Schley, Beth Burdick, Kate Norman, and Peggy Klimke, who was named HCE Outstanding Member of the Year; (missing): Helen Grisar and Nancy Brown.