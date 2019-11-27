Share in Christmas memories & music at Christian Women’s Club on Dec. 9

As we approach the holiday season many individuals get into the mood of Christmas by shopping, going to craft shows or turning on the Christmas music that brings us into the season and also memories of holidays gone past. Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club would like to invite guests to share, friendships, with music and memories beginning with a delicious lunch, a musical interlude with Judi Gosenheimer and an inspirational speaker, LeAnn Brechler on Monday, Dec. 9.

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is happy to welcome women of all faiths to a delightful afternoon at Silvercryst Supper Club, Wautoma. Luncheon will be served at noon and there is a charge for the event. After lunch just sit back and enjoy your special time.

Stevens Point is the home of special invited speaker, LeAnn Brechler. LeAnn will share her story of a mother’s steadfast love and prayers that brought Brechler back to a purpose to life. Happiness can be found in all circumstances, despite growing up in an unhealthy lifestyle. Her mother’s failing health eventually brought LeAnn back to faith and awareness of her mother’s prayers and love.

Judi Gosenheimer, Red-granite resident, will bring her musical talent to the afternoon with songs of fun and joy of the Christmas season. There will be “sing a longs” that will make you smile and also praise music that celebrates the true meaning of Christmas.

The cold months bring out a serious need for many children and adults in our area. Christian Women’s Club would like to do what we can to alleviate the need for warm clothing for our children. CWC annually asks guests to share with children by bringing a donation of socks specifically or hats, mittens, scarves and pajamas in all sizes for needy children in our area. Remember that kids come in all sizes from little to extra-large. The donations will be distributed to schools in Wautoma and surrounding communities.

A reminder to guests, Christian Women’s Club does not meet in January and February. The “Prayer Coffee” which is held at Heartland House, Wautoma, on Monday preceding the outreach meeting at 9:30 a.m. will resume in March, 2020. Also, anyone interested in sharing your home by hostessing a “Prayer Coffee” at another date please speak to Karen Douma. It is a morning of prayer and friendship beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 11.

Everyone is invited to the luncheon and program. There is a charge and reservations are necessary. If you would like to make a reservation or cancel please call 920-787-9093 or 920-787-3645. Please remember that the kitchen prepares for reservations. If you cannot attend, please cancel or pass on your reservation to a friend. If you would like to attend and do not have transportation, call one of the above numbers.