Salvation Army Red Kettle sets campaign bell ringing schedule
This coming week’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers will be at Shopko, Copps, and StoneRidge. The dates and who is volunteering to ring the bell is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 10: Waushara Community Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 11: Trinity Lutheran Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 12: Wautoma Area Volunteer Fire Dept.
Thursday, Dec. 13: Wautoma Law Enforcement and Wautoma Riverview first graders.
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14 and 15: St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus.
The Salvation Army appreciates these groups for volunteering their time for bell ringing. A special appreciation goes to Wautoma After School A+ Program and Waushara Industries, for filling in various openings of bell ringing.
There is always a need for additional bell ringers. If you would like to help ring the bell individually or as a group for Salvation Army, please call Roger Charette at (920) 787-4250.