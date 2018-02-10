Rural Christian Women’s Conference to be held Jan. 19, 2019 at Parkside

The Rural Christian Wo-men’s Conference is excited to announce the 28th Annual Rural Christian Women’s Conference will be held in Wautoma at Parkside School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. The guest speaker is Rachel Anne Ridge, and she is coming from Texas to inspire and grow everyone in their faith. You can learn more about her at her website: www.rachelanneridge.com.

Over the years, the Rural Christian Women’s Conference has hosted many speakers, authors, and musician who are nationally and internationally known. They are confident Rachel will again delight the ladies who set aside this special day to attend. She is a speaker and author.

This conference was ori-ginally intended to serve the local ladies who don’t get a chance to travel to big city events. Now, up to 1,000 women attend from all over the state and beyond. While they are welcome, the conference really wants to encourage the Central Wisconsin women to attend this event.

Included are morning coffee and muffins, lunch catered by Christianos, three speaker sessions, and wonderful worship music. Returning this year to lead the music (by special request) is Christy Philyaw, who has been ministering in music for decades from northern Illinois to northern Wisconsin. There are break times for shopping at the author’s book tables, visiting, and stretching the legs. Lunch time allows for plenty of sharing with friends.

As in previous years, Family Radio is the corporate co-sponsor. Promoting Christ-ian programming daily, they are always available to the community. They will be on site that day to meet and greet listeners. They always have an impact and bring lots of good things to share.

Registration is open now from the website www.rcwcpresents.com. Tickets are ordered from the link or by calling 800-965-9324 (ask for RCWC event). You must have a ticket to attend. You can print them or download them to a smart phone. If you would like them mailed to you, there is an extra charge. New this year, for those not using the internet, tickets may be purchased locally at the Wautoma Library, and no extra fees apply.