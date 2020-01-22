Riverview Principal speaks with Kiwanis Club

On Jan. 16, Jewel Muckin the new Riverview Elementary School Principal was the guest speaker at the Wautoma Kiwanis morning breakfast meeting held at Culver’s in Wautoma. Jewel was born in India and was adopted by her parents in Kenosha as a young child. She attended Ripon College and started her teaching career in Princeton. Working in other schools throughout Wisconsin and different levels, she found that elementary was her favorite. In July of 2019, she was hired as the principal at Riverview. Jewel is married with two young sons and lives in Ripon. Jewel told Kiwanis members that there are currently 410 students enrolled at Riverview Elementary with 58 staff members. A project that Jewel is excited about at Riverview is the Community Partnership Project that is working toward the improvement of the current playground at Riverview. Some of the current playground equipment is not age appropriate for K4 thru third grades and other equipment is in need of updating. Right now, they are looking at different ideas of what could be done and cost so they will know what the plan will be to complete this project. Jewel is enjoying her new position at Riverview and plans to stay at Riverview for a long time. Check out the Wautoma Kiwanis Club’s website to learn more about our club at www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis.