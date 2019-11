On Oct. 29, the Richford Busy Beavers 4-H Club held a Spaghetti Dinner to raise money for the Waushara County Animal Shelter, Wautoma. The Richford Busy Beavers dinner raised $970. Mia Rigden and May Koehler presented the check to Dr. Kristina Mott (center) and Bella, who is currently looking for her forever home.