Red Rock Crafters Club filled with talented members

In the past year, the Red Rock Crafters have grown to 19 members and, subsequently, outgrew the meeting room at the Redgranite Public Library. Now, the group meets every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. in the hall at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Redgranite. The ladies’ talents encompass not only knitting, crochet, quilting, embroidery, and jewelry-making, but also stamping, tatting, and spinning. Each meeting is different as women bring whatever projects they have started at that time. They always have an interesting show-and-tell, and they love to swap creative tips. The group is open to the public. All crafts and skill levels are invited. Pictured are Red Rock Crafter members (back): Karen Piechowski, Donna Resop, and Coraline Magnus; (middle): Jean Przekurat, Denise Hall, Marge Matthias, Sally Roberts, Annie Birr, Carol Conroy, Carb Asmus, and Sarah Schimke; (front): Chris Callewaert, Vicki McClelland, Elisa Vanden Heuvel, Karen Northam, and Cathy Dudek.