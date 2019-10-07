Plainfield VFW Auxiliary awards two scholarships

Waushara Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 6007 of Plainfield broke tradition and presented two scholarships this year.

The applications from two Tri-County High School senior girls were so impressive it was impossible to choose, so the members voted to give each of them $100 to help them get started on their college careers. Those girls awarded were Anna Ertl and Kenzy Reilley.

Anna will be attending Cornell College with a major in Biology and Anthropology. After completing her studies, she plans to continue her education at grad school to get her masters in forensic anthropology. Her career goal is to work at a museum or do field research.

Kenzy is going to attend UW-La Crosse in the fall and will major in Biochemistry. After completing her studies at La Crosse, she plans to attend medical school and become a surgeon.

The members of the Auxiliary wish both girls much success in the fields they have chosen.