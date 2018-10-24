Plainfield United Methodist Women installs new officers

The Plainfield United Methodist Church installed its 2018-19 officers and chairpersons for the United Methodist Women. The officers and chairpersons pictured are: Elizabeth Ingersoll, Kay Eastling, Karin Flyte, Debbie Monroe, Mary Troxel, Rita Robinson, and Linda Copas. Members and officers are currently working on the upcoming UMW Fall Bazaar that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plainfield United Methodist Church. A preview of bazaar items will be on display on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the annual Taco Sunday lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Plainfield United Methodist Church. Families are invited to attend both events, where many creative handcrafted items and baked goods will be featured. The Plainfield United Methodist Women has provided support to many mission projects, the local UMOS program, SOS, Destiny Point Restoration Home, and youth activities.