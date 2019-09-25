Plainfield Lions Club fight hunger in Waushara County

The Plainfield Lions Club recently donated $500 to support the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program serving students in Waushara County.

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program offers a safety net for economically disadvantaged students by providing nutritious meals and snacks for students to eat during weekends and school breaks when they don’t have access to free/reduced school breakfast and lunch programs.

Five to six non-perishable food items travel home in student’s backpacks each week. Students also receive coupons for milk, eggs, or bread redeemable at a local grocer. During this school year, the program expects to serve more than 250 students every week.

Vision 2020 Chair Jan Novak said, “We are grateful to receive support from community organizations such as the Plainfield Lions Club. These groups work hard to address community needs and build strong communities.” The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program is supported entirely by grants and donations from civic organizations, businesses, churches, fraternal organizations, office groups, sports teams, and individuals.

Vision 2020, a committee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. works with others in the community to reduce the impact of economic insecurity and build a community of opportunity. To learn more about the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program, volunteer or make a donation, contact Jan Novak at 920-787-6600 or jan.novak@co.waushara.wi.us.