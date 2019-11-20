Patrick Nehring speaks at Kiwanis meeting

On Nov. 14 at the Wautoma Kiwanis Club’s morning meeting held at Culver’s, Wautoma, fellow Wautoma Kiwanis member Patrick Nehring was the guest speaker. Patrick spoke about water quality and importance of testing your well water. The two most common items water is tested for are bacteria and nitrates. Test kits can be picked up at the UW-Extension office or the health department. These kits come with the instructions on how to collect your water and where to mail the sample. Patrick said it is best to collect the water and mail it out on Mondays, since some tests are more time sensitive. Should you receive a positive private well test results back, Patrick said it is best to do a second test and then if that comes back positive take the necessary action required to correct the problem. The cost of the tests is dependent on which tests you would like done. A home owner is responsible for checking the safety and quality of their own private wells and should consider doing a test every five years or so. Many things can cause a well to be contaminated so that is why it is an important test for homeowners. Many times, you will not be able to see or taste if your water is contaminated. Follow the Wautoma Kiwanis Club on Facebook to see who will be speaking next week.