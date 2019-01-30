Pastor Paul Gregersen speaks at Kiwanis meeting

On Jan. 24, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Pastor Paul Gregersen of the Plainfield-Almond United Methodist Churches as their guest speaker. Pastor Gregersen lives in Plainfield, is married with five children and 10 grandchildren, and retired from the United States Marine Corp. in 1996 after serving 20 years. The community appreciates his service. In 2012, he was ordained as a Pastor in the United Methodist Church. Pastor Gregersen along with the Vision 20/20 started a “We ARE in Christ” in the county help people living in poverty and address the homelessness problem. Together with local churches, Vision 20/20, Pastor Gregersen, and other citizens meet monthly to find solutions to help families or people in need. Currently, they have about 30 people in their group and meet the second Monday of each month at Hope Lutheran Church in Wautoma. They are always looking for more people to join them. Pastor Gregersen explained that everyone brings new ideas and their own expertise in different areas, and together they can work to help others in need. If this is something you would be interested in learning more about, please contact Pastor Paul Gregersen at paul4kathygregersen@gmail.com or call his cell at 608-558-7968.