Panich speaks to Wautoma Kiwanis Club on April 12

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Craig Panich, Wautoma High School AP Biology and Science teacher and varsity basketball coach, to speak at our weekly morning meeting at Culver’s on April 12.

An activity at the high school Panich helps the students with is the Aquaponics System from Nelson Pade to grow lettuce. During the school year they grow plenty of lettuce for the school cafeteria plus they donate fresh lettuce to the Wautoma Food Pantry.

Panich is married with two children and has been teaching for 22 years with the last five years at Wautoma High School. Panich is originally from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan but said he and his family really enjoy living in Wautoma.