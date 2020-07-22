Members retire after many years of service

At the July Unit Meeting of the Wolman-Minskey American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317 Joyce Klinger was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for 57 years as Unit Historian. She also served as 10 years as Secretary of the Unit and served several two-year terms as President of the Waushara County American Legion Auxiliary Council. Her service has contributed to the advancement of the American Legion Auxiliary programs and activities dedicated to God and County. The Legion appreciates Joyce for all of the years of service for the Unit, County, Veterans and their families. Not available for photo was Katherine Simanovsky, who was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for her 10 years of service as Chairperson for the Homeless Female Veterans Raffle held at meetings of the Unit. The raffle generated monies to assist Homeless Female Veterans. Her service contributed to the advancement of The American Legion Auxiliary Programs and activities dedicated to God and Country.