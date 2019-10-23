Matt Stake shares parole facts with Kiwanis Club

On Oct. 17 at the morning breakfast meeting held at Culver’s, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Matt Stake the Supervisor of Division of Community Corrections and he spoke on probation and parole. Matt moved to Wautoma back in 2001 and worked under Jay Klemann, a Wautoma Kiwanis member. Years passed, and in 2016 Jay retired and Matt was promoted to take over Jay’s position. In the state of Wisconsin there are 66,000 people on parole. Each parole agent has 70 people with six agents just in Waushara County. Seventy -six percent of people on parole are dealing with substance abuse. Workbooks are a newer tool the agents use to help the people on probation or parole by teaching them how to make better choices to have a better life and be successful and not go back to prison. However, the person has to be willing to do the work and make changes in their life. Follow Wautoma Kiwanis Club on Facebook to see their upcoming speakers.