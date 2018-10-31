The Lost Companion to hold open adoption day, Nov. 4

The Lost Companion will be holding an open adoption day on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 1-4 p.m. for cats and kittens.

The Lost Companion is a feral cat management 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. They are dedicated to working with the public to reduce the size of colonies of free-roaming stray cats, barn cats, and feral (wild) cats in the Waushara County and surrounding areas. Often, when trapping feral cats, the organization comes across homeless kittens who are the result of unsterilized community cats. When The Lost Companion has the monetary resources and available space, they will take these kittens into their Foster Care Center, nurse them to health, socialize them, and put them up for adoption.

There are adoption fees for the cats, but the cost covers vaccinations and spaying/neutering, feline leukemia, and FIV testing, as well as vaccinations and other treatments. There will be a discount for adult cat adoptions during the event. The Lost Companion Adoption Center is located on N5462 County Road W, Saxeville. Come to this event and fall in love with your new best friend.