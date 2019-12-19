Legion members receive membership pins

On Dec. 7, the Wolman-Minskey American Legion Post 317 and the Wolman-Minsky American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317 of Wautoma held their annual Christmas Party at the WWII building in Wautoma. Pictured are Post Commander Kevin Miller with his two granddaughters, Alice Miller and Kennedy Miller. Also pictured are Delores Bruch, Unit President, Patricia Lehmann, new Unit member, and American Legion Auxiliary 8th District President Amanda Szalewski. As part of the event, new Junior members Alice and Kennedy Miller and Senior member Patricia Lehmann were recognized and they received their membership pins.