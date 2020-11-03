Learn to become an outdoor woman with Ice Age Trail Alliance

If you are interested in become more active in the great outdoors or sharpening up your hiking skills, then you should consider attended the Waushara County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s annual meeting and special presentation on Saturday, March 14.

Join the community for a special presentation with Peggy Farrell, Director of the Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoor-Woman (BOW) program. In her 24 years with BOW, she has welcomed thousands of women to the outdoors by teaching them beginner-level outdoor skills to help them enjoy nature and become more confident. She has also mentored new deer and turkey hunters, coached beginning shooters, and coordinated hundreds of BOW workshops in the state.

Don’t let the title mislead you BOW is an equal opportunity program making it appropriate for all. Peggy’s diverse background is sure to get the whole family excited and ready to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

The event is free to the public and open to all. It will be held on Saturday, March 14 at the WWII Memorial Building in Wautoma. The presentation will be from 1-2 p.m., with the annual meeting held from 2-4 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact Jenny Addis, Chapter Coordinator, at 715-802-3456 or by email, addisjenny@yahoo.com.