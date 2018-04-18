Leach-Caves to share her experience in Ethiopia on April 25

The Plainfield United Methodist Women is inviting the public to join them to hear Sherry Leach-Caves speak about her experience in Ethiopia at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, at the Plainfield United Methodist Church.

Leach-Caves, a Tri-County graduate and area resident, traveled to Africa to teach ESL in Ethiopia for three weeks in the summer of 2014. According to Leach-Caves, traveling to Africa had always been a dream, which finally came true in May of 2014. After meeting her fellow teachers in Dubai, India, three weeks later, they all boarded a plane for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The group arrived in Addis Ababa only to jump in a van and travel another six hours over crowded roads to arrive at Light of Hope Ministry Ethiopia where they spent the entire summer teaching ESL classes to Muslims and Christians.

To hear more of Leach-Caves’ experience teaching in Ethiopia, attend her speech at Plainfield UMC located at 308 N. Main Street, Plainfield.