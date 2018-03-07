Lafe Hendrickson addresses Wautoma Kiwanis

At the Wautoma Kiwanis Club morning meeting on June 28 held at Culvers, Wautoma Kiwanis Member Lafe Hendrickson spoke to the club. Lafe has been in law enforcement for 22 years and started his career in Minneapolis, MN inner city. Lafe has been with the Waushara Sheriff Department for 18 and a half years and 8 years as the School Resourse Officer. He has worked with the children in our community on the DARE and ALICE Projects. Lafe has been the undersheriff to Sheriff Jeff Nett, learning and helping with sheriff duties. Lafe Hendrickson is married with 2 children.