Knights of Columbus hold Annual Christmas Poster Contest

The Knights of Columbus-Wisconsin State Council held their annual Christmas Poster Contest at St. Joseph Parish, Wautoma. The contest was open to all students in grades first through fifth. The posters were judged on the criteria of originality, expression of Christmas theme, and artistic quality. The Knights distributed prize certificates to the students. Pictured are (back): Kelcey Michalski, Father David Greskowiak, KC Grand Knight Tom Larson, and Blaire King; (front): Addison Kirn, Emily Zuniga, Averey King, Emmersyn Nowak, and Easton Nowak.