Knights of Columbus donates 30 new coats

The temperatures are dropping, and St. Josephs’ Knights of Columbus, Wautoma, is working hard to keep children warm this winter. The organization donated more than 30 new coats in sizes ranging from pre-school to pre-teens to the Waushara County Department of Human Services. Accepting the donation is Family Support Specialist Desiree Bellamia. Social workers will distribute the coats to children in need throughout Waushara County. Pictured are Knights of Columbus members Don Johnson and Ken Wenninger, Desiree Bellamia, Waushara County Department of Human Services, and Knights of Columbus members Tom Larson and Don Maes. To learn more about services provided by the Waushara County Department of Human Services call 920-787-6550.