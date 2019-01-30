Kiwanis Club donate three iPads to children

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club has donated their 36th, 37th, and 38th iPads to children in the community. On Jan. 24 at the Breakfast Morning Meeting held at Culver’s, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club gave Mickella Brown—who will be three-years-old in March—her very own iPad and iTunes gift cards to help with the cost of educational apps Mickella needs. Mickella is pictured with her mother Talea Brown along with Barb Struzynski, Wautoma Kiwanis iPad Project Chairperson. The recipients of the other two iPads were Chloe Kraus , four-years-old, and Sarah Heck, soon to be16-years-old. If you know a child on the Autism Spectrum, please contact the Wautoma Kiwanis Club for an application. On April 6, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club will be holding their third annual Autism Run/Walk held at Parkside Middle School, Wautoma. All money raised goes towards the cost of iPads and iTunes gift cards for the educational apps that the Wautoma Kiwanis Club donates to children on the Autism Spectrum. If you are interested in donating or participating in the Autism Run/Walk, please contact the Wautoma Kiwanis Club through their website at www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis or contact Barb Struzynski at 920-295-5004 or Mary Braatz at 920-293-8813 for information or answers to your questions.