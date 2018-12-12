HCE Board members installed at holiday party

The annual Waushara County Home & Community Education (HCE) Holiday Party was held Dec. 6 in the Demonstration Room of the Waushara Courthouse. Officers for the 2019 Waushara HCE Board were installed by Marcelline Protheroe. Pictured are: Peggy Klimke—Membership/Marketing, Jeanne Williamson – Secretary & International Co-chair, Jean Przekurat – Cultural Arts, Marilyn Holmes – VP-Program, Camille Stelmachowski-Treasurer, and Nancy Lauters – President. Not pictured: Lynda Worden – International Co-Chair, and Peggy Hetzel – Wisconsin Bookworms Chair.