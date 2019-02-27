Have fun with ‘Thrift Store Shopping’ fashion ideas at Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club meeting

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is extending an invitation to area residents and welcome spring with a delicious luncheon, unique style show and inspirational speaker. An invitation is extended regardless of religious affiliation. Join us on Monday, March 18 at noon at the Silvercryst Restaurant and Supper Club, Wautoma, for lunch and then sit back and enjoy the afternoon.

A spring style show is planned to spotlight the value and fun of “Thrift Store Shopping”. Fashions are sometimes designer dresses, skirts and the latest styles in coats, blouses and jeans. Accessories such as purses, scarves and jewelry are found in abundance and can be added to an outfit to give glitz and glamour. Ladies are invited to wear their favorite “Thrift Store Score”. No matter your age, body shape or profession you can find fabulous outfits for next to nothing. We can help others, save money and help our planet by recycling.

Anna Marie Tornow, from Wisconsin Rapids is the invited speaker. She will speak on the ups and downs of our lives. How would you feel about an “Amazing Transformation from Inside Out?” Anna Marie is a motivational speaker and will share her story and how she overcame negative control and transformed her life.

The Christian Women’s Club sponsors a “Prayer Coffee” which is held on the Monday previous to the outreach meeting. Heartland House, Wautoma, is the location of the prayer coffee but if you would like to share your home by hostessing a “Prayer Coffee” please speak to Karen Douma. It is a morning of prayer and friendship beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 11. Please feel welcomed to attend on Monday, March 11, have cup of coffee or tea and an enjoyable morning.

Everyone is invited to the luncheon and program. There is a charge and reservations are necessary. If you would like to make a reservation or cancel please call 920-787-9093 or 920-787-3645. Reservations are due by Wednesday March 13. Please remember that the kitchen prepares for reservations. If you cannot attend, please cancel or pass on your reservation to a friend. If you would like to attend and do not have transportation, call one of the above numbers.