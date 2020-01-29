Hancock Lions Club Fisheree winners
Jan. 25 Hancock Lions Club Fisheree Raffle Winners
1st-$400 Sue Kasch, Hancock; 2nd-$100 Jackie Sigourney, Coloma; 3rd-$75 Devyn Koch, Wisconsin Rapids; 4th-$50 Brian Piorkowski; 5th-$50 Lance Sanchez; 6th-$25 Pat Shechan; 7th-$25 Nevach Cody; 8th-$25 David Wertz, Kenosha; oth-$25 Jennifer Cocking, Hancock.
Fish Prize Winners
Crappie: 1st-Cody Alexander 12-3/4; 2nd and 3rd tie-Brandon Houser 11-1/4 and Jake Wingo 11-1/4.
Perch: 1st-Grahm Dabson 9-3/8; 2nd-Branden Addis 9-1/2; 3rd-Tom Derr 9-1/4.
Walleye: 1st-Chris Bentley 19-1/2; 2nd-Kaden Stroik 19-3/4; 3rd-Carl Phillips 17.
Blue Gill: 1st-Steve Koshere 9-1/8; 2nd-Adelyn Draeger 9; 3rd-Adelyn Draeger 8 9-/16.
Bass: 1st-Rich Addis 18-1/4; 2nd and 3rd tie-Bryan Martina 17-1/2, Colin McDaniels 17-1/2, Mike Benson 17-1/2.
Northern: 1st-Dan Wetteces 35-3/4; 2nd George Viney 33-3/8; 3rd-Caleb Alexander 32-1/4.
Smallest fish of the day: Wayne Olson - Perch 4-1/4.
Hancock Sportsman raffle: 1st-$3,000-Adam Flyte; 2nd-$1,000-John Haftle; 3rd-$250-Rich Dunn; 4th-$250-Hancock Wad Chuckeres; 5th-$150-Joe Sisk; 6th-$150-Chad Chilewski; 7th-$150Terry Tomschin; 8th-$150-Todd Babcock; 9th-$150-Jim Nay-lor; 10th-$150-Judy Bacon; 11th-$150-George Foster; 12th-$150-John Haftle; 13th-$150-Paul Miller; 14th-$150-Bob Etlefson.