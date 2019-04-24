Home

Hancock Citizens Committee to sponsor Donation Rummage Sale to benefit pavilion

Wed, 04/24/2019 - 07:23 Waushara1

The Hancock Citizens Committee will be sponsoring the 8th Annual Donation Rummage Sale on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center, 420 N. Jefferson Street.

The Hancock Citizens Committee are asking for donations of clean, gently used, and/or new saleable items. They ask that no clothes or shoes be donated. Donations may be dropped off at the Community Center on Thursday, April 25 from 5-7 p.m. or Friday, April 26 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Proceeds will be used to fund the new pavilion. Smiley’s Cinnamon rolls, a bake sale, and lunch will be available.

For more information or to drop off items, please contact Cindy Johnson at 715.249.5123, Lucy Vezina at 715.249.5563, or Wendy Hetzel at 715.249.5947.

