Habitat for Humanity holds Open House

Wed, 10/24/2018 - 09:17 Waushara1

Habitat for Humanity had an Open House in Coloma on Oct. 20 to showcase the latest house they built. They don’t have a family selected for the house, so if your family or a family you know needs decent and affordable housing, you can get an application by contacting Habitat for Humanity at 920-787-2888 or Habitatglmw@yahoo.com. Habitat for Humanity is also open to donations and volunteers. Pictured are Crist Ellickson, Dave Johnson, Carol King, Greg Peyer, Denise Dudek, Bill Croft, Kathy Croft, and Lorry Sallee.

