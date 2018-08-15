Habitat for Humanity donates to Wautoma Kiwanis Club program

On Aug. 9 at the Wautoma Kiwanis Thursday morning meeting, the club was presented with a check from Habitat For Humanity to cover the cost of an iPad & iTunes Gift Card for the next child approved from the iPad Project. Presenting the check is Denise Dudek, who is from Habitat For Humanity and the Wautoma Kiwanis Club, to Peter Braatz, Wautoma Kiwanis President, and Barb Struzynski, chair of the Wautoma Kiwanis iPad Project. These two organizations are working together to help this community.