Guy Dutcher and Heidi Hensel-Buntrock speak at Kiwanis meeting

On Nov. 8, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Wautoma Kiwanis member Guy Dutcher and Heidi Hensel-Buntrock as speakers at the weekly morning meeting held at Culver’s. Heidi and Guy are on the Waushara County Fair Board and spoke about different opportunities for people to be a part of the fair. The first way a person can participate in at the fair is to enter the Open Class with animals, plant & soil science, flowers and houseplants, natural science, cultural arts, photography, foods & canning, clothing, knitting & crocheting, and home environment. If one of these areas sound interesting and you would like to learn more, you can call 920-787-0416 with any of your entry questions. This is open to all ages and anyone who lives in Wisconsin. There is a fee to enter and you can then enter in as many different categories of your choice, plus you receive a fair pass for each day. The fair book comes out on June 1, 2019 and entry deadline is July 12, 2019. To find the fair book you can go to www.wausharacofair.com or to enter go to www.wausharacountyopenfair.fairentry.com or you can stop in at the courthouse if you don’t have a computer. New this year is a contest in the Open Class for largest flower or produce item. Is should be interesting to see how big people can grow those items. Guy and Heidi also wanted everyone to know you can also sign-up to be a volunteer at the Fair or a Fair Superintendent. If you are interested in either of these please call 920-787-0416 Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to find out more information. Follow the Wautoma Kiwanis on Facebook.